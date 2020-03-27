NCCoE Seeks Collaborators for Supply Chain Security Project

The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) is seeking vendors and interested collaborators to participate in a supply chain project.

The Validating the Integrity of Computing Devices project “will focus on helping organizations across many industries verify that the internal components of their computing devices are genuine and have not been tampered with or otherwise modified throughout the device’s life cycle,” NIST said in a bulletin.

NCCoE also made updates to the final project description, including “counterfeiting” in the project’s scope and adding original equipment manufacturers to the component list.

Interested vendors and collaborators should complete a letter of interest that identifies the security platform components or capabilities that each organization is offering.

“The NCCoE Supply Chain Project Team will contact respondents if there are questions regarding applicability of their contributions to the project’s reference design objective or to requirements identified in the Federal Register notice and detailed in the final project description,” the bulletin said.