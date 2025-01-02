The Department of the Navy is standing up a new office which will drive a mission-driven, user-focused approach to software development, prioritizing rapid deployment to better support its workforce – Sailors, Marines, and Civilians.

The new office, the Software Modernization and Innovation Organization (SMIO), was approved for operation in a joint memo, published last month.

The office will drive the Department of the Navy’s collaborative customer-focused strategy and approach required to drive modernized software development and delivery to include process, policy, metrics, architecture, modern acquisition methods, and standards for the department’s software factory.

First on the new office’s agenda is the development of a charter that will define its mission, roles, functions, reporting structure, and expected outcomes, with a draft due 60 days after the issuance of the memo.

The charter will also include “a description of [its] Consultant Community of experts, which spans multiple discipline areas including but not limited to [DevSecOps], networks, cloud, cybersecurity, data, contracts, and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning,” the document reads.

In addition to the charter, the SMIO will also be responsible for issuing operating guidance and best practices that establish “a transparent and accountable process for designating and utilizing Enterprise DevSecOps Platforms.”

According to the memo, the Department of the Navy’s chief engineer and chief information officer will coordinate with the new office to complete these tasks.