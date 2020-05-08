Navy Seeks AI Solution to Help IT Staff

In a request for information (RFI), the U.S. Navy is seeking technologies to assist IT staff in correcting technical issues in data centers in enterprise networks.

“The United States Navy is assessing the global impact of transformative technologies that enable IT professionals to perform at an expert level despite not having sufficient IT staff with extensive experience,” the RFI said. “This RFI requests information about any state of the art/novel technologies, approaches, or processes available in order to shape a collaborative strategy with commercial partners (companies, universities, startups) to accelerate development and fielding of the most promising approaches.”

Navy wishes to provide IT staff with an automated management system that identifies the root cause of issues and provides potential solutions on an easy-to-use dashboard, while not having IT staffers “learn a new tool.”

“As IT system complexity is increasing, IT departments are increasingly understaffed,” the RFI states. “The government is looking for approaches that reduce IT burden and aid in the use of current network admin/systems admin tools.” IT adds that AI, machine learning, expert systems, and smart search technology can reduce burden by automating work done by IT staff members.