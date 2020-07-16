Navy Eyes Wearable COVID Proximity Devices

The U.S. Navy’s COVID Rapid Response Team is seeking information on a potential proximity tracking program to record individuals who may have been too close for too long to a person who tested positive for COVID-19, and whether social distancing policies put in place by Federal employers are effective.

The proximity program would include a wearable tracking device and a storage and processing device station such as “a local, standalone server or laptop or other computer.” Additionally, the wearable for the program would estimate distance between wearables and record the following information:

The unique identifier of the wearer’s device;

Unique identifier of the device that is close in proximity;

The estimated distance; and

The date and time of the measurement.

“The individuals that have the wearable assigned to them will wear it while they are at their place of work. These devices are only intended to be worn while at work,” according to a request for information. “At some point or at multiple times during the day, the proximity records will be transferred to a station(s) that will store the records for all employees of a given organization where all of these records can be viewed and analyzed.”

Interested parties must supply required information by 4:00 p.m. EST today.