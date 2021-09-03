The Navy expanded its uniform policy to allow personnel to wear smartwatches and fitness trackers, the Navy announced in a policy update.

As wearable technology becomes more popular in everyday life, the addition of smartwatches and fitness trackers to the Navy uniform allows personnel to use the technology at all times and get a better understanding of their daily fitness activity.

“Navy uniform policy updates are the result of Fleet feedback, uniform working group discussions, command sponsored requests, and direction from Navy leadership,” Vice Adm. John B. Nowell, Jr., chief of naval personnel, said. “Navy uniform policy updates directly support Sailor 2025 objectives to attract and retain the very best sailors by finding greater flexibility in our policies and practices, including uniforms.”

The policy allows one fitness tracker or smartwatch per wrist and a bracelet may not be worn on the same wrist as a fitness tracker or smartwatch. Permitted colors include “solid black, brown, dark green, grey, navy blue, tan, white, copper, gold (metal), silver (metal) and gold/silver combination (metal) only.”

Additionally, the policy says the smartwatches and fitness trackers are “subject to applicable security regulations.”

The changes are set to take effect 60 days after the uniform policy document’s release.