The U.S. Navy has awarded a $163 million contract to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) to help support and modernize its shore networks, network components, and network service solutions.

SAIC will help the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific Shore Networks Branch located in San Diego, Calif., to design, develop, integrate, and maintain its Naval Enterprise Networks.

Under the contract, SAIC will maintain networks for shore-based U.S. Navy commands and critical personnel, as well as support “command and control of U.S. Navy units deployed by operational commanders.”

“SAIC is honored to build on our work supporting the U.S. Navy and NIWC Pacific,” Bob Genter, SAIC president, defense and civilian sector, said in a press release. “We are focused on delivering valuable support and solutions to a range of U.S. Navy network challenges and initiatives.”

NIWC Pacific provides tech and engineering support for the U.S. Navy, as well as for the Marine Corps, Air Force, Army, and Coast Guard programs.