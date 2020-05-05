NASA’s Enterprise IT Contract SEWP Gets Five Year Extension

NASA’s Services for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) contracts were renewed for another five years to continue providing a streamlined acquisition process for Federal agencies seeking IT services.

The SEWP V Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) was awarded in 2015 and set to expire last month. NASA announced on its SEWP website that the contract had been re-upped for another five years through April 2025.

“All SEWP V Contracts have an effective ordering period of May 1, 2015 through April 30, 2020. Option 1 has hereby been exercised, thereby extending the period of performance from May 1, 2020 through April 30, 2025, for a total of 10 years,” the agency said in the May 1 announcement.

SEWP V currently supports over 140 contract holders, 110 of which are small businesses. NASA SEWP is a request-based contract vehicle that can be used to purchase a wide variety of IT services including telecommunications, cloud computing, hardware, teleconferencing, and more.