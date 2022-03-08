NASA is looking for comments on its plan for an Alliant2 Best in Class (BIC) Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) that will consolidate application and platform services at its 10 centers and headquarters in Washington, D.C., according to a request for comment posted to SAM.gov.

The NASA Consolidated Applications and Platforms Services (NCAPS) contract will help the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) with consolidation efforts across NASA’s centers to leverage the efficiency of centralized IT support services.

“The NCAPS contract will be awarded during a period of significant transformation of mission support services to an enterprise operating model while maintaining mission focus, improving efficiency, recognizing local authority, and valuing the workforce,” reads NASA’s draft performance work statement on which it seeks feedback.

The contractor will be in charge of duties such as operating, maintaining, and enhancing end-user support for NASA applications, mobile apps, websites, and information systems; platform applications support services; IT systems engineering, modernization, and management; integration services; and more.

Vendors must have Alliant2 contracts to be eligible to receive the award.

The deadline for comments on the draft performance work statement is March 10. NASA expects to release a draft request for proposal (RFP) in May, with a final RFP expected in July. The final award is expected to be made in February 2023.