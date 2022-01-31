NASA has updated a draft solicitation for a $720 million contract that will help the agency develop new technologies, and has invited request for proposals (RFP) to review and comment on the solicitation.

This contract aims to provide multidiscipline engineering support services and related work to the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS), NASA’s Exploration and In-space Services (NExIS), Engineering and Technology Directorate (ETD) engineering divisions and related organizations to study, design, systems engineer, develop, fabricate, integrate, test, verify, and operate space flight, airborne, and ground system hardware and software.

The NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s (GSFC) Omnibus Multidiscipline Engineering Services (OMES) III solicitation carries a principal requirement to provide support to the NASA/GSFC ETD.

“ETD is an end-to-end science mission operation that is instrumental in designing missions, building satellites and instruments, operating and controlling spacecraft, and acquiring and distributing data to the world-wide science community,” the solicitation says. “ETD is responsible for providing multidiscipline engineering expertise to all projects within GSFC, in addition to in-house and out-of-house instrument and spacecraft programs, including the [JPSS] program and [NExIS] projects division.”

Potential offerors are asked to comment on all aspects of the draft solicitation and identify any unnecessary or inefficient requirements. Additionally, potential offerors are encouraged to comment on the clarity of the Representative Task Order requirements and their ability to complete Government Pricing Model (GPM) Cost Volume, and the Section M Evaluation Criteria.

Comments on the draft solicitation should be submitted by Feb. 11, 2022, while a final solicitation of the contract is expected in April.