NASA is moving forward with a $1.3 billion IT services contract after the agency briefly paused the solicitation last year.

NASA’s Consolidated Applications and Platform Service (NCAPS) contract is expected to be released on Feb. 28, with proposals then due March 31, according to a recent posting on Sam.gov. In late August 2022, NASA released a draft request for proposals for the NCAPS contract, but in November 2022, it announced that the procurement was on hold. The agency gave no reasoning behind the decision.

According to the pre-solicitation post, requirements under the NCAPS solicitation will cover general IT, customer support, information management, mission support systems, and the integration of decentralized services contracts.

The agency will also use the contract to standardize how it manages platforms and applications.

“The NCAPS contract will be critical in consolidating the scope of NASA’s Office of the Chief Information Officer application and platform services at NASA Centers, IT Programs, and the NASA Shared Services Center,” the post says.

The contract will be a single-award task order under the governmentwide Alliant 2 vehicle. NASA is using the acquisition to consolidate as many as 10 existing contracts, which includes those held by large businesses such as General Dynamics IT and Science Applications International Corp. Small businesses hold most of the other contracts being consolidated.