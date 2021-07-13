NASA is looking for a contractor who can provide cybersecurity and privacy support for all of its centers and facilities, according to a recent request for proposals (RFP) on SAM.gov.

The new contract seeks to provide Cybersecurity and Privacy Enterprise Solutions and Services (CyPrESS) to the agency’s Office of Chief Information Technology (OCIO).

This anticipated contract comes after a May GAO report highlighted that NASA is exposed to a “higher-than-necessary risk from cyber threats.” Additionally, the report found the agency conducts its assessment and authorization (A&A) of IT systems “inconsistently and ineffectively, with the quality and cost of the assessments varying widely” across the agency.

However, the report said the CyPrESS contract could be key in resolving these issues. The contract is “intended to eliminate duplicative cyber services, which could provide the agency a vehicle to reset the A&A process to more effectively secure its IT systems,” the report said.

CyPrESS will consist of a single-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract for a period of eight years and 10 months, including a 60-day phase-in.

The anticipated CyPrESS contract award date is November 8, 2021, with core work beginning on February 1, 2022.