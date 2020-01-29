NASA CIO Renee Wynn Retiring in March

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) CIO Renee Wynn will retire on March 31 after 30 years of public service, a NASA official confirmed to MeriTalk.

She has served as NASA CIO since September 2015, but spent 25 years at the Environmental Protection Agency prior to joining NASA. In her time at the agency, Wynn has prioritized cyber resiliency at NASA and commended the value of IT as a strategic resource. Despite early problems and a C+ FITARA (Federal IT Reform Act) rating, she credits the scorecard for sparking several IT successes at the agency.

Jeff Seaton currently serves as deputy CIO of the agency. NASA officials did not confirm who will be replacing Wynn as CIO.