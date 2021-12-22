NASA has awarded $359 million to Mitchell Vantage Systems for software products, services, and engineering support.

Under the contract, Mitchell Vantage Systems will provide products and service expertise to support the following: flight software, ground software, and science data systems, software technology infusion, mission environments, software engineering, software systems engineering, secure coding, software and data systems project management, mission operations, and mission validation capabilities.

According to a NASA press release, work under this contract supports the agency’s current engineering and technology directorate work, and focuses specifically on the “development of reusable, secure flight and ground architectures and frameworks to reduce mission cost, maximize development schedules, minimize customer programmatic/technical risks, and increase the scientific value of information products.”

The total performance period for the contract is five years, and work begins on April 1, 2022. Individual task orders may extend for up to one year past the expiration of the ordering period.

Mitchell Vantage Systems will perform the work primarily at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., along with other NASA facilities.