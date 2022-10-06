The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has released a draft Customer Research Agenda that seeks feedback from customers on the agency’s services, and will help inform a five-year plan by the agency improve customer experience.

NARA said it wants public input on the draft by October 21 at customer_experience@nara.gov.

“NARA is creating a Customer Research Agenda so we can serve you, our customers, better. We recognize that our services may not currently be meeting your wants, needs, and expectations as well as they could. We want to change that, and we want to be sure that change is driven by your voices,” states the draft.

The draft details three areas that the agency wants to focus on:

The overall quality of NARA services;

The process of obtaining NARA services; and

The people delivering NARA services.

In particular, NARA is seeking information on how customers personally interact with the agency.

“We’ve heard that, at times, customers expect NARA services to function differently than they are designed or intended to. We want to better understand what our customers expect from and assume about NARA services so that we can more effectively prevent and resolve misunderstandings,” states the draft.

The agency said its effort to canvas NARA customers supports governmentwide efforts to improve Federal customer experience as reflected in the President’s Management Agenda and the Biden administration’s customer experience executive order.