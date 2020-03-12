NAB Releases COVID-19 Toolkit for Broadcasters

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) today released a toolkit broadcasters can use in their response to COVID-19. NAB confirmed that the toolkit will include public service announcements to educate Americans on how to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and editorial guidelines to help broadcasters “combat misinformation and provide accurate and timely coverage” of the virus. “As America’s ‘first informers,’ local radio and TV broadcasters and our network partners have long been committed to ensuring public health and safety during times of emergency,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “As COVID-19 impacts everyday life, it is important for broadcasters to communicate credible news and information to keep people safe and informed.”