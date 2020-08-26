Multi-Cloud Environments Making Cybersecurity More Challenging During Pandemic

As Federal agencies increase their dependence on telework to fulfill mission needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of multi-cloud environments is surging. However, with a changing cloud landscape, Federal agencies must modernize their cybersecurity strategies.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), MeriTalk, and General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) will convene for a complimentary webinar next Thursday, September 2 from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. EDT to cover this timely challenge.

Brian Gattoni, Chief Technology Officer for CISA, and Dr. Matthew McFadden, Senior Director of Cyber and Lead for the Cyber Center of Excellence for GDIT will discuss MeriTalk’s recent report – Multi-Cloud Defense: Redefining the Cyber Playbook. The research study surveyed 150 Federal cybersecurity managers to explore multi-cloud cybersecurity challenges and opportunities, current efforts and aspirations, and opportunities for future-proofing multi-cloud cybersecurity.

The report found the vast majority of agencies – 83 percent – are increasing multi-cloud adoption to support telework and mission needs related to COVID-19. However, while adoption is increasing, so are cybersecurity challenges. Nearly half of respondents – 42 percent – say their cyber strategies can’t keep pace with evolving multi-cloud environments.

The top challenges cited when working to secure multi-cloud environments are budget constraints, difficulty meeting regulatory requirements, lack of skilled workforce, lack of sufficient cybersecurity solutions baked in, and an increased attack surface.

Despite these challenges, Gattoni and McFadden will share how multi-cloud adoption can actually help agencies future-proof cybersecurity efforts, as well as how automation technologies can help Federal cyber leaders improve multi-cloud visibility, scalability, resiliency, and control.

To learn how agencies can improve their cybersecurity posture amid an ever-evolving cloud environment – during the pandemic and beyond – tune in to the complimentary webinar on September 2.