The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has selected Mona Harrington to be the assistant director for the agency’s National Risk Management Center (NRMC), a position she has been serving on a temporary basis since March.

“I am thrilled to have Mona Harrington at the helm of our National Risk Management Center,” CISA Director Jen Easterly said in a press release. “Her extensive experience in cybersecurity, election security, and risk management make her the ideal executive to lead the NRMC as it evolves to meet the threats of today and tomorrow.”

“The cyber and physical risks facing our nation’s critical infrastructure are vast and complex; NRMC’s work is essential to ensuring our collective resources are having the greatest impact on security and resilience,” she added.

Harrington first began at CISA in February 2022 as the deputy assistant director for the NRMC. Later she served as the acting assistant director, a position that has now become permanent. Before joining CISA, Harrington served as the executive director and the chief information and security officer at the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

Before that, Harrington spent 17 years in cybersecurity and information technology leadership roles in the Judiciary, including as the assistant circuit executive for IT and Security

“It’s an honor to be leading the NRMC at such an exciting time,” said Harrington. “Our analysis and insights drive visibility into infrastructure risks that benefit both the private and public sectors, enabling prioritized and coordinated risk mitigation planning. I’m excited to work with the great NRMC team and our partners across government and industry to drive down the risk to our critical infrastructure.”