Modern, Mobile Missions Deploy Custom Data Protection Solutions

Diverse factors – such as a growing mobile workforce, emerging technologies (artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, etc.), increased field operations, and hybrid IT environments – are all driving Federal networks to the edge. And, as the definition of the edge expands, so does the attack surface.

Mobile agencies are encountering new data protection challenges as they seek to ensure the right user can access the right data from the right device. This is especially important for defense and intelligence agencies, which require a heightened level of security to protect the hardware and software of devices – from hard drives in desktops and workstations, to laptops and mobile devices.

How can the federal government facilitate data access across both classified and unclassified networks without compromising the user, data, or device?

There is no simple answer. It often takes a unique approach to maximize mobility, while maintaining security. To meet the specific data protection requirements, our team at Dell Technologies OEM | Embedded & Edge Solutions collaborates with OEMs, Federal agencies, and FSIs to design and engineer customized security solutions leveraging our Tier 1 infrastructure.

Data Protection Development

For example, our customer, Hypori, was looking for a partner to provide the infrastructure for their Virtual Mobile Infrastructure solution, which secures mobile devices, including laptops and personal cell phones, wherever they are. Our teams worked together to determine how to best engineer and optimize Dell Technologies hardware to accommodate Hypori’s software, to ensure they were able to offer a solution that met the security needs of Federal agencies, and to help them bring the solution to market.

As Hypori’s Chief Revenue Officer, Sebastian Shahvandi, put it, “Our software has plenty of requirements – the amount of memory, the speed of a processor, the amount of GPU, the storage necessary, etc. – so collaboration is key. Our engineers worked closely with the Dell Technologies engineers and developers to select the hardware products that would allow a seamless fit from a management server to our storage environment.”

The end result? The Hypori solution is a virtual smartphone that offers military-grade security, enabling Federal employees to connect to multiple network classifications from a single device. The software ensures even the most highly confidential environments are secure, while allowing employees to access the networks through their own devices (BYOD). By decoupling work environments with personal environments, agencies can ensure privacy for both the private device and the various networks. Employees no longer need to separate work phones and personal phones; instead, they can consolidate to one device.

From Theory to Practice

But even the best solutions don’t always see market success. Just like any off-the-shelf IT solution, it’s important to address a customized solution from not only a technical perspective, but also a pricing perspective. Our advice to OEMs and FSIs is to select partners that can do both, so you can create the best products at the best price for agencies.

Key Takeaway: Collaboration

The right customized data protection solution can help make mobile security a reality. For OEMs, agencies, and systems integrators, considering a customized approach similar to our partnership with Hypori – a deep, collaborative relationship is key.

It is important that OEMs, SIs, and agencies can work together on both the technological design and the market factors. How will you distribute the product? Are agencies able to afford the solution? Who will manage deployment? How long will the base hardware model be manufactured? How will hardware lifecycles impact the security of the solution? These answers will be critical to the technology’s successful implementation.

For more information about how to enhance your data protection capabilities to gain the tactical advantage, read the issue brief.