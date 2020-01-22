Mission Possible: Top Tech Officials Chart Path to Smarter 2020

If you can give us a morning, top-ranking IT officials from the Federal government and Unisys can give you a roadmap for implementing the most important set of tech policy initiatives in a generation.

Please join Unisys and MeriTalk for Smart 2020: Mission Possible on January 23 at Spire in Washington, D.C. from 7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. We’re sure your investment of time will pay off.

Here’s what’s at stake: Federal policymakers have spent the past few years setting the new rules of the road for Federal IT policy: think Federal Data Strategy, Cloud Smart, TIC 3.0, the National AI Initiative, just to name a few. And now it’s time for Federal IT professionals to implement that vision.

Fortunately, plenty of help is on the way from top leaders in the public and private sector on Jan. 23.

From the government side, you’ll hear from:

Paul Beckman , Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Homeland Security;

, Deputy Chief Information Officer, U.S. Air Force (Keynote); and Peter Ranks, Deputy Chief Information Officer for Information Enterprise, Department of Defense (Agency Spotlight)

Plus some of the best minds from Unisys Federal, including: Mark Forman, Vice President-Digital; Gary Wang, VP-Cloud, Infrastructure, and Security; Lakshmi Ashok, VP-Application Services; and Kevin Worley, Executive Architect, who will explain the path to:

Seamless and secure application modernization;

Next-gen technology integration for a compelling user experience;

Data strategies for improving mission results.

