Mina Hsiang will serve as the new administrator of the United States Digital Service (USDS). She will be the first woman and first Asian-American to lead the agency since it was created in 2014.

“I am so excited to lead this organization which tackles problems that are both important and hard. It’s a place I care so much about; it represents what I think is best about people stepping up when their country needs their skills,” Hsiang said in a blog post. “I’m proud of what the team at USDS has done so far and am eager to continue that work. And I remain committed to bringing in highly skilled and experienced technologists who are diverse on all axes – because government builds for everyone, and we should reflect that public.”

OMB says that Hsiang has extensive government experience in the field of digital delivery. During the Obama-Biden Administration, she was a key member of the HealthCare.gov delivery team and went on to become an early team member of USDS, serving as founding executive director of the Digital Service at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

More recently, Hsiang served on the Biden-Harris Transition, as part of the HHS agency review team and working on the COVID-19 transition team. After her time on the transition team, Hsiang served as senior advisor for delivery at USDS, where she led the delivery team for the rollout of the Vaccines.gov integrated consumer experience.

“Since its creation, the United States Digital Service has served as a cornerstone of innovation by uniquely focusing on human-centered solutions to government’s most pressing technical problems. As USDS Administrator, Mina brings a wealth of government digital delivery experience, as well as the leadership to continue cultivating the extraordinary talent at USDS and delivering better services for the American people,” Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Acting Director Shalanda Young said in a statement.