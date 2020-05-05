Michael Britt Named CEO of Southern Telecom

Southern Telecom, Inc., which provides services throughout the southeastern United States, named Michael Britt as President and CEO Tuesday. Britt has been vice president of the company’s Energy Innovation Center since 2015, and succeeds Tami Barron. He will be responsible for the development of the company’s infrastructure strategy. Barron will continue to serve as President and CEO of Southern Linc, another subsidiary under the Southern Company, which owns Southern Telecom, Inc.