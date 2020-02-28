MetTel Wins $253.5M SSA EIS Contract

MetTel, formerly known as the Manhattan Telecommunications Corporation, won a $253.5 million enterprise infrastructure solutions (EIS) task order with the Social Security Administration (SSA) Feb. 4 for telecommunications services.

The contract falls under the General Services Administration’s (GSA) $50 billion contract order for nationwide telecommunications infrastructure. EIS is GSA’s “comprehensive solution-based vehicle to address all aspects of Federal agency IT telecommunications, and infrastructure requirements.”

So far, SSA has awarded more than $14 million to MetTel to begin the task order. This delivery order is expected to be completed by February 2021, but the ultimate completion date is over 20 years away in July 2032.

GSA’s EIS contracts require awardees to provide virtual private network service, managed network service, voice service, and ethernet. MetTel is a business telecom company selling data and network services.