The threat landscape has shifted drastically during the COVID-19 pandemic as more and more organizations and governments deal with emerging cyberattacks and ransomware threats. To help mitigate against those threats, Pure Storage has continued to provide organizations with a suite of tools, along with introducing Pure Fusion, a self-service autonomous storage-as-code platform.

Pure Storage, an IT leader in delivering storage as-a-Service in multi-cloud environments, recently announced Pure Fusion as a way to deliver cloud models that provision, manage, and scale enterprise storage, all while built for limitless scale.

“Pure Fusion delivers a new infinite scale-out storage model that unifies arrays and optimizes storage pools on the fly, bringing the simplicity of the cloud operating model anywhere with on-demand consumption and back-end provisioning,” a Pure Storage press release said. “End-users will be able to rapidly consume volumes, file systems, and advanced data services like replication without waiting for back-end manual work, making hardware truly invisible.”

Pure Fusion allows organizations to scale seamlessly, while first integrating with Pure’s FlashArray//X, FlashArray//C, and Pure Cloud Block Store. Future integrations are planned with FlashBlade and Portworx.

“Since our founding, Pure has delivered simplicity and reliability at scale – what organizations need more than ever as they increasingly adopt cloud native architectures and modern applications like AI/ML and advanced analytics. Our new software innovations further our goal of making infrastructure invisible to developers, using it as simple as calling an API, and delivering it as a service,” Chairman and CEO of Pure Storage Charles Giancarlo said.

To discuss the progression Pure Storage’s vision and the role as-a-Service solutions play in cybersecurity, MeriTalk caught up with Mike Wiseman, VP for U.S. Americas State, Local, and Education (SLED) team.

MeriTalk: Budgets and operations are still reeling from the pandemic. How can agencies invest in solutions with unknown future costs? How does As-a-Service play a role?

Wiseman: We’re seeing our as-a-Service solutions are really offering customers the flexibility to look at different models. We’re giving them agility beyond just capital expenditures, and really looking at the opposite side so we’re definitely seeing some traction with our customers willing to embrace the as-a-Service to really implement within their organizations. It helps them to scale up or scale down without a lot of disruption— both on the installation side, but most importantly in day-to-day management implementation.

MeriTalk: How has National Cybersecurity Month taken on greater importance this year?

Wiseman: It’s brought incredible awareness to the general public, and for us the opportunity to bring that awareness to our customers – not only with what we’re seeing in state and local government – but the Federal government with ransomware, and I would include higher education in that as well.

But not only what we’re seeing with ransomware within the vertical, but also really bringing awareness to some of the best practices that we’re seeing across all agencies and institutions. As an example: current functionality that’s already inherent within the solutions that they may have already invested in.

Looking at opportunities to bring awareness to functions – such as safe mode – that once you turn it on and it’s enabled, it actually helps customers to combat ransomware in the event of an attack. That would be one part of it to make sure that our customers’ houses are in order, so to speak, on how they’re leveraging the features and functionality, what they may already have in place. But then also looking at the platform overall and looking at solutions that can help them in the event of being hit by a ransomware attack to recover quickly and effectively, and some of the other solutions that we have that will help our customers to bring systems back up online, in a very quick fashion.

One of the most important factors for our customers that have been hit by ransomware is the ability to bring services back up for the constituents, and being able to do that in a timely fashion. This October’s National Cybersecurity Month has really been an opportunity for all of us to bring more awareness to the problem and how to solve and mitigate the issues as they come up.

MeriTalk: How has the Cybersecurity Executive Order (EO) signed by President Biden earlier this year impacted cybersecurity on a large scale?

Wiseman: I think the EO has really helped in that the Biden Administration is really prioritizing cybersecurity in a new way. The executive order is really a great first step in not only rebuilding the infrastructure, but bringing awareness around the need for a robust infrastructure and cybersecurity strategy. On its own, it has really helped to bring awareness in a very public way.

While many data protection platforms will come with a steep price tag, agencies should also look to invest in solutions that fit the changing needs of their budgets and service goals. That goes back to the utility model, where all of these solutions and strategies are part of an overarching utility where incorporating it and investing, you’re going to be able to not only be capable of addressing any cybersecurity issues that may come up, but also able to have the ability to recover in a quick fashion.

MeriTalk: As the threat of a ransomware attack looms, what challenges do IT leaders face in terms of modernization?

Wiseman: The solutions that we’re really talking with government about, and what we see our government customers facing with the threats, are those that are focused on preventing and minimizing the risk.

What’s important in the event of an attack is really having the solutions in place to be able to address that, and having the components in place to be able to recover in an effective way, having the fastest possible recovery time, and helping governments to avoid significant organizational and financial impact. Again, helping that constituent experience to where they’re not impacted, or if they are, it’s for a very short time, as systems are brought back online.

We’re finding that it’s a partnership, so effective backup and rapid-restore strategies against ransomware attackers are going to help to protect the valuable data in any agency, and I think that’s what’s coming out as we start seeing these attacks and doing more forensics on what the impacts are. I think those are some of the key areas that I would see IT leaders really focused on, and areas that they would face in terms of driving a modernization strategy, making sure that those components, and those strategies are sound around backup and restore.

MeriTalk: Tell us about your new role as Vice President of Public Sector. What are your priorities for the next year, and how will you focus on bringing together efforts across the Federal and SLED markets?

Wiseman: After spending the last five years building out Pure SLED go-to-market, I was given the expanded responsibility for our Federal teams. I’m very fortunate to lead a team of men and women who are committed to our customers’ mission from a priority perspective. I think our focus areas, and my priority, is to make sure that we’re building an organization that is closer to our customers.

That means looking at customers and partner alliances to ensure that we’re providing solutions to our customers that are going to be relevant through all involved stakeholders, and making sure that we’re aligned very well to make sure that we’re bringing the best solutions forward.

Pure is a company has been very invested in our public-sector business. I recently hired our first vice president that’s focused specifically on the Federal space, and I’m in the process of hiring a SLED leader. And the focus of each of these segments in state and local, as well as Federal, will be to help our teams be more relevant with our customers and to evangelize our customers’ success in the long term as we see them implementing pure solutions to solve their business problems.

MeriTalk: Going forward, what does the future of Pure solutions look like?

Wiseman: For me, the larger picture would really be where we’re going. We’ve done a really good job in working with our customers in state, local, Federal government, and in higher education. We’re really looking at how we’re pivoting from what has traditionally been an on-prem solution to more of an as-a-Service. We are truly seeing public sector cloud transformation in that our solutions are becoming more and more aligned with hybrid cloud strategies, and customers having the flexibility to manage and scale with their own environments and their own strategies.

The agility and scalability with cloud, and being able to integrate that with a solution such as Pure, we’re able to look at more of a hybrid fashion in that we are starting to see some customers that are taking on efforts around the repatriation of data back into the data center, and looking at how they can navigate and move workloads, and look at more of an on-demand consumption model, provisioning, and some of the flexibility that they enjoy from the cloud.

The optimization around Pure Fusion and where we’re going with that solution moving forward is a significant shift for the company.