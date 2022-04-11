Federal agencies are continuing to work towards implementing zero trust security architectures, but which of the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) security pillars will take precedence in zero trust development?

OMB’s security pillars – Identity, Device, Network, Application, and Data – are all integral to the move to zero trust architectures. When MeriTalk and Merlin Cyber surveyed more than 150 Federal cybersecurity executives to explore momentum, priorities, and challenges around zero trust, three out of four surveyed said that reaching optimum maturity will be a challenge going forward, especially for the network pillar.

Join MeriTalk and Merlin Cyber for the Zeroing In on Network: 2022 Federal Zero Trust Maturity webinar on April 19, 2022, as we discuss how challenges in adopting zero trust can be addressed. In the third installment of a four-part webinar series, MeriTalk and Merlin Cyber are lining up IT industry and public-sector experts to shine a light on the network pillar and offer a host of actionable insights.

The April 19 webinar will explore:

Where does network implementation rank among agencies’ zero trust priorities;

Which of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) network goals are most daunting, and how do agencies face those challenges;

How agencies can use endpoint detection and response capabilities to aid in network security; and

How public-private sector collaboration helps agencies implement zero trust.

We’ll be joined by CISA’s Trusted Internet Connection Program Manager and Senior Cybersecurity Architect Sean Connelly, and Dean Webb, Cybersecurity Engineer for Merlin Cyber, to break down the work agencies are doing with zero trust, and point to the next steps in the journey.

The April 19 event will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, and complimentary registration is now open.