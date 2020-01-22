Mary Davie Heading to NASA After 30 Years at GSA

Mary Davie is leaving the General Services Administration (GSA) after a 30-year career – much of it in the top ranks of acquisition management – and is landing at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) with the title of Deputy Associate Administrator, Mission Support Transformation.

Davies’ “contributions to the agency and the federal government have been so numerous,” said GSA Administrator Emily Murphy in an email communication confirmed by MeriTalk. “NASA is incredibly fortunate to have her join the team and she will, without a doubt, quickly become a valuable and trusted leader in the organization,” Murphy said.

Davies joined GSA in 1989, and in recent years was in charge of numerous high-profile management areas.

Since 2018, she has been Director of GSA’s Program Management Office responsible for creating and delivering HR Shared Services including a commercial payroll solution. Before that she was Deputy Commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service, and Assistant Commissioner, Information Technology Category, among other roles.