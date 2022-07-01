Marine Corps Brigadier General David C. Walsh is taking command of Marine Corps Systems Command (MARCORSYSCOM) located at the Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia.

“Our center of gravity is our people,” said Walsh. “It’s the people here at MARCORSYSCOM, the acquisition professionals who are working every day through the technical aspects of our work, working through the acquisition regulations and all of its complexities, to make sure our Marines get the very best.”

Prior to his new post, Walsh had worked as the acting PEO of land systems as well as the Military Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition.

“We do not do anything alone. Our team is collaborative, transparent, engaging, and works with our industry partners to ensure we are delivering cutting-edge technology,” Walsh said. “I look forward to continuing that collaboration and working together to protect and provide capability to our Marines.”

Walsh possesses a bachelor’s in aerospace engineering from the University of Virginia and a masters in technical management from the John Hopkins University.