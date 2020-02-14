Margaret Weichert to Leave OMB in March

Deputy Director for Management at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Margaret Weichert will be leaving government in mid-March to return to the private sector, MeriTalk has learned.

Weichert will join Accenture’s commercial practice as a managing director.

“My goal has been to spark key transformations to better align government with leading practices from the private sector,” Weichert said. “Through the hard work and commitment of our team, we are now at a natural turning point, where the vision for transformation is clear, and the teams are successfully implementing against that vision. I am ready to pass the baton on knowing that the team is ready to continue to lead change going forward.”

She joined OMB in 2017 and spent a year as the acting director of the Office of Personnel Management. In her tenure, she led the creation and implementation of the President’s Management Agenda and advocated for the value of public-private partnerships to improve Federal service delivery.

“Through her leadership in developing and executing the President’s Management Agenda and her key insights into transforming organizations, Margaret has put forward solutions that will build a stronger America,” Acting OMB Director Russ Vought said.

OMB has not identified who will be the next deputy director but plans to select a candidate before Weichert’s departure.