The newly created Made in America Office has set up an official website in an effort to promote transparency in Federal procurement by publishing proposed waivers and outcomes to Made in America laws.

President Biden established the Made in America Office in an executive order on January 25. The office sits within the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and works to invest more Federal funding into U.S. producers and manufacturers.

The General Services Administration established the new website, MadeinAmerica.gov, which will allow greater opportunities and access to Federal contracting for American businesses.

“Increasing consistency and public transparency of these waivers will build confidence that Made in America laws are operating as intended while strengthening U.S. manufacturing capabilities, supporting good jobs and ensuring the future will be Made in America,” Celeste Drake, director of the Made in America Office, said in a June blog post.

The current website appears to only have a few waivers available to view, but one example includes a waiver from the Defense Logistics Agency for about $8.9 billion over four years to buy 1,662 metric tons of cerium carbonate powder. According to guidance from OMB, the Made in America Office aims to have the website fully functioning in early fiscal year 2022, but did not indicate a specific date.

“This website, and the transparency of decisions to waive Made in America Laws, will provide the opportunity to increase domestic sourcing as well as to promote accountability and public trust,” the guidance says. “Increased waiver transparency, supplier scouting, and data-informed decision-making will support increased access by small, disadvantaged, veteran-owned, and women-owned businesses.”