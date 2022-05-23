Loren Rodgers has been named Data Modernization Coordinator for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Office of the Chief Information Officer.

In his new position, Rodgers will be tasked with “coordinating data modernization activities within CDC’s Office of the Chief Information Officer,” the agency said.

Rodgers has been working at CDC for over six years, most recently as director of the Tiberius Program which provides supply chain management for all doses of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics including manufacturing, distribution, and administration.

Before that, Rodgers was a program lead with the National Syndromic Surveillance Program, which is a collaboration between the CDC, Federal partners, and state and local health departments that collects, analyzes, and shares electronic patient encounter data received from emergency departments, urgent and ambulatory care centers, inpatient healthcare settings, and laboratories. That electronic health data is then integrated through the shared BioSense Platform.

Before his time at CDC, Rodgers worked at various government agencies including the Food and Drug Administration, the Ohio Department of Health, and at the White House as an Epidemiology Advisor.

Rodgers received a bachelor’s in Biology/Biological Sciences from the University of South Carolina, and a PhD in Biology from the University of California at San Diego.