Ligado Joins Open RAN Policy Coalition

The Virginia-based company Ligado announced it is joining the Open RAN Policy Coalition, a group created to promote policies of openness and interoperability in a key part of the architecture used by mobile devices particularly for 5G use. The coalition formed in May, now has over 50 members, including Amazon Web Services, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Verizon. “Ligado is proud to stand with our colleagues in the wireless industry in support of this more modern approach to wireless networking,” said Ligado CTO Maqbool Aliani, in a statement. “This technology ensures that carriers can use the right vendor for the job, which helps diversify our ecosystem, drive innovation, and increase resiliency.”