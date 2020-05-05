Library of Congress Looks to Spend $150M on Cloud Services

The Library of Congress is looking to implement an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract offering cloud hosting, professional services, and training.

In a solicitation posted May 1, the Library of Congress said the contract – worth up to $150 million – will run from June 22, 2020, to June 21, 2025.

The contract awardee will be responsible for providing managed services for the cloud companies the Library of Congress currently uses. While the contract is primarily intended for the Library of Congress, the solicitation notice says that it will be available to all legislative agencies.

“This contract will provide the full range of cloud computing, storage, software, and services covering the spectrum of the Library’s Information Technology needs,” the solicitation says. It adds: “The Cloud service providers defined within this contract were determined based on pre-existing cloud environments currently in production within the Library’s cloud deployments. The Library intends to place orders to support the continuation of these existing cloud services.”

The Library of Congress said it was interested in a range of IT solutions and services, including:

Infrastructure-as-a-Service

Platform-as-a-Service

Software-as-a-Service

Security-as-a-Service

Network-as-a-Service

Content-as-a-Service

Function-as-a-Service

Mobile Backend-as-a-Service

Data-as-a-Service

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service

Container-as-a-Service

Professional Services

Software Subscription Services

Bids are due by June 2, 2020.