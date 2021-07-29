The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has tapped Larry Grossman to serve as its new chief information security officer (CISO).

According to his LinkedIn profile, Grossman assumed the role last month, after serving as the agency’s deputy CISO since April of 2019. Before that, Grossman served as the FAA’s deputy director of information security and privacy since 2014.

In his new role, Grossman said he is responsible for the “strategic and tactical leadership of FAA’s information security and privacy programs to ensure that FAA systems and services are protected against persistent and continuous cybersecurity threats.”

Grossman reports to Kristen Baldwin, the FAA’s chief information officer, who has served in that role since February of 2020.

Grossman replaces Melanie Boteler, who, according to her LinkedIn profile, served as CISO from January 2013 to September 2020, before becoming the FAA’s deputy CIO.