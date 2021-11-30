President Biden announced today that he would be nominating William LaPlante for Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment at the Department of Defense (DoD).

In a press release, the White House stated that LaPlante’s decades of experience in acquisition, technology, sustainment, and defense industrial base (DIB) would aid him in this role, if confirmed.

Web App Security
Invicti’s Laura Paine tells why shifting security left – and right – is essential to shoring up web security. Learn more.

Currently, LaPlante serves as president and CEO of Draper Laboratory. Before that, he worked as senior vice president for the MITRE Corporation’s National Sector, overseeing Federally-funded research and development centers for DoD and the Department of Commerce.

Before holding positions in the DIB, LaPlante served in the Obama Administration as the Senate-confirmed Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics from 2014-2017.

“In that capacity, Dr. LaPlante aligned that Service’s 43-billion-dollar acquisition enterprise budget with the Air Force vision and strategy,” said the White House. “In addition, he forged a path forward on critical Air Force acquisition programs such as the B-21 long-range strike bomber, while realizing nearly $6 billion in ‘should-cost savings in other Air Force programs.”

Further, LaPlante is a past and present member of various scientific boards and commissions focused on acquisition.

Read More About
Defense & Intelligence
Recent
More Topics

Categories

About
Jordan Smith
Jordan Smith
Jordan Smith is a MeriTalk Staff Reporter covering the intersection of government and technology.
Tags