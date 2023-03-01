The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has appointed Kristen Baldwin to be the agency’s Chief Information Officer (CIO), a position which she started on Feb. 26.

As CIO, Baldwin leads all OCC information technology programs, supporting the agency’s mission of ensuring that national banks and Federal savings associations operate in a safe, sound, and fair manner.

“Kristen brings extensive experience developing IT strategies and services that are both effective and efficient,” Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu, said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have her leadership and expertise at the OCC.”

Baldwin previously served as the assistant administrator for Information and Technology Services, and the CIO, at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). In this executive leadership role, she was responsible for the delivery of IT services and products that enable the FAA’s mission and strategic plan.

Before joining the FAA, Baldwin held several leadership positions within the U.S. Department of Transportation, serving as deputy CIO and as associate CIO for IT Policy and Oversight. Baldwin also served as the director of the Resource Management Office for the Office of the Chief Information Officer.