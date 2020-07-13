Kratsios Named Acting Under Secretary of Defense R&E

The Department of Defense (DoD) has named Michael Kratsios as acting under secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.

The designation is effective July 10 and Kratsios will continue to serve as Federal CTO and deputy assistant to the president at the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy.

“In seeking to fill this position we wanted someone with experience in identifying and developing new technologies and working closely with a wide range of industry partners,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said. “We think Michael is the right person for this job and we are excited to have him on the team.”

The Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering is responsible for technology and science leadership through the DoD enterprise.

“Dr. Mark Lewis will serve as the Acting Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering,” DoD said. “He will also remain in his current role as director of defense research and engineering for modernization.”