JAIC Seeking Mission Support Services

The Defense Department’s (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) is looking to potentially enter into a FAR 13 Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with no more than two companies for mission support.

Specifically, JAIC may be looking to add 18 to 40 contractors to support its mission in the positions of Software Architect I, II, and III; Operations Research/Systems Analyst I, II, and III; Technical Writer I, II, and III; and Subject Matter Experts I, II, and III. Those positions “will require specific credentials, certification, and education that will not be available until the requirement arises,” JAIC said. Contractors will provide the following:

Analysis, plans, and program support;

Engineering support;

Cybersecurity engineering and advisory support; and

User experience design.

“If a company enters into an agreement with the JAIC for this effort, the primary contractor or any of its subcontracts will not be able to propose on any requests for proposals, requests for quotes, task order proposal requests, etc. that come from the JAIC for up to 12 months after the last day of contract support,” a request for sources said.