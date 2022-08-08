In a sources sought notice (SSN), the IRS is seeking to improve the security posture of Federal tax information (FTI) and optimize processes to reduce costs and minimize risk to FTI in possession of agency partners.

Through the agency’s Office of Safeguards within the Governmental Liaison, Disclosure and Safeguards (GLDS) function of Privacy, Governmental Liaison and Disclosure (PGLD) shares the responsibility of ensuring FTI provided outside the IRS is protected. Safeguards is responsible for evaluating over 300 Federal, state, and local agencies.

“Safeguards seeks contractor support to optimize its processes to reduce costs and minimize risk to FTI in possession of agency partners while continuing to meet all regulatory and agency documented standards and guidance; and obtain information technology expertise and ancillary support to enable Safeguards to meet on-going and new regulatory objectives having an impact on the Safeguards Program,” the SSN states.

The contractor for this project will need to collaborate with IRS leadership, staff, and other contractors while providing support for the following:

Conducting pre-review research and analysis for determining scope and potential areas of concern;

Executing automated and manual computer security scans of partner agency systems during the review;

Preparing reports documenting scan results and other computer security findings; and

Analyzing and responding to various partner agency computer security information submissions.

The IRS anticipates releasing a request for proposals (RFP) in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. SSN responses should be submitted on or before August 12, 2022, by 3:00 p.m. EST.