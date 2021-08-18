The IRS is looking to utilize augmented reality (AR) or a comparable version of extended reality (XR) technology to improve taxpayers’ experience with additional information when they point their mobile device at any IRS form or image.

In a request for proposal (RFP) posted to SAM.gov, the IRS does not outline specific solutions or approaches for potential vendors, but instead welcomes any approach that is focused on three specific goals: “generate information that improves the taxpayer experience, interface appropriately with IRS websites, and provide immediate feedback on the taxpayer experience.”

The IRS is hoping to find an AR or XR solution that will not be hosted on IRS architecture, and provides “empirical data” that indicates whether or not the taxpayer’s experience has improved.

“Because initial phases (or potentially the entire project) will not directly affect the taxpayer’s ability to generate tax or informational returns, this effort will be primarily focused on improving the taxpayer experience,” the RFP says. “Therefore, empirical data in regard to the (improvement of) taxpayer experience will be essential to determining whether or not to continue funding for projects.”

The IRS is utilizing its Pilot IRS program for this RFP, in an effort to “promote innovative responses” and to test out solutions before making final funding decisions. The ceiling for individual contracts is $7.5 million.

Additionally, the IRS will not have traditional questions and answers for the RFP, but will instead host a Zoom Gov session for interested companies on August 31 to answer any questions.

The IRS plans to issue a solicitation the week of August 30 and proposals are due on September 7.