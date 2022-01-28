The Department of the Interior is working to hire a new chief information officer (CIO) to lead the agency’s IT strategy and budget, according to a job posting on USAjobs.com. The new hire would serve in the Senior Executive Service and have a place on the Federal CIO Council.

The new hire would take over for current acting CIO June Hartley, who has served in the position since former DoI CIO Bill Vadja left the agency.

DoI is looking for a results-driven CIO with business acumen and experience leading change, leading people, and building coalitions, according to the job posting. All in all, DoI is looking for someone to:

Lead and set a vision for the OCIO and “foster the desired culture and operational outcomes of senior leadership;” “Provide thought leadership and strategic direction for all enterprise-wide information technology (IT) operations, including infrastructure and architecture, applications development, re-engineering business processes, networks, sourcing alternatives, and compute and auxiliary operations and support;” “Manage the OCIO’s budget and oversees and advises on spending on IT throughout the Department to ensure consistency with overall strategic objectives, mission and program needs, and Secretarial priorities;” “Represent the Department on government-wide entities or councils related to IT and information resources management and maintains a close working relationship with the Office of Management and Budget, the General Services Administration, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the National Archives, and other agencies as necessary and/or appropriate;” and “Provide Department-level leadership on issues of information security policy, procedures, and plans.”

DoI is also likely looking for someone who can elevate the agency’s transition off of the Networx communications services contract, and boost cybersecurity. The agency received grades of “F” and “D” , respectively in the latest version of the FITARA Scorecard.

Pay for the job starts at an $185,115 annual salary, and the posting will stay open until Feb. 25.