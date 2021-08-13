The Department of the Interior’s (DoI) Indian Health Service (IHS) Health Information Technology (HIT) Modernization Program is looking for industry feedback on a contract vehicle for vendors to help replace an outdated electronic health records (EHR) system.

“In recent years, advances in health-related standards and technologies, an increasingly complex regulatory environment around HIT, and the decision of [Veterans Affairs], IHS’ long-time collaborative partner, to move to a commercial off-the-shelf HIT solution, have combined to make the current approach to IHS HIT development and support non-sustainable going forward,” the statement of objectives (SOO) said.

IHS’ current system, the Resource and Patient Management System (RPMS), was developed internally as a distributed system with hundreds of separate databases nationwide.

“IHS leadership concluded that a full replacement of RPMS is the most appropriate, realistic, and sustainable option for IHS HIT modernization,” the SOO said. “The IHS is confident that commercial solutions are available that will enable the agency to move forward with a truly modern system that will not only support but improve its healthcare operations into the future.”

According to the SOO, IHS wants to achieve outcomes that align with IHS Strategic Goals and the IHS Strategic Plan FY 2019-2023, including:

Improved service access for American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) people seeking IHS care;

Improved patient engagement through electronically available health information;

Improved health status for AI/AN people receiving IHS care;

All IHS facilities to achieve and maintain recognition as Patient Centered Medical Homes;

Improved quality of care by IHS;

Improved interoperability and sharing of patient information within the organization, across IHS, Tribal, and Urban Indian health systems, and with private and Federal partners;

Improved organizational maturity for IT systems in service of IHS’ mission;

Complete and regularly updated Security Risk Analysis;

Improved ability for IHS to provide services in sustainable ways through cost recovery; and

Clinical business operations user satisfaction with HIT usability.

The acquisition will be made of a series of HIT commercial off-the-shelf solutions to include the replacement of RPMS.

Responses to the sources sought notice are due August 19.