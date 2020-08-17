IARPA Seeks Smart Radio Tech to Detect Anomalies

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) looking to develop smart radio techniques for detecting anomalies and secure data transmissions.

In a request for information (RFI), IARPA said it was planning to hold a virtual Proposers’ Day on August 20 to introduce the Securing Compartmented Information with Smart Radio Systems, or SCISRS program, which is meant to “develop smart radio techniques to automatically detect and characterize RF [radio frequency] anomalies in complex RF environments.”

“Highly customized solutions based on specific hardware are not of interest,” the RFI said. “It is an objective of the SCISRS program that methods be adaptable to a wide variety of RF collection hardware and that they be capable of detecting and characterizing various kinds of Signals in environments cluttered with sources of noise and interference.”

According to the RFI, the SCISRS program will move forward in three phases:

Focus on RF baseline characterization and detection of low probability of intercept anomalies; Focus on altered and mimicked signal anomalies; and Focus on unintended emissions.

IARPA detailed that the SCISRS program will hold a program kick-off workshop in the first month of the program and hold similar workshops annually.