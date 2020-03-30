IAC Seeking Nominations for Executive Committee

The Industry Advisory Council (IAC) announced March 27 that it is seeking nominations to serve on its Executive Council. IAC is looking to fill six positions: Executive Vice Chair, Vice Chair for Finance, and four Vice Chair at Large positions. Individuals can either nominate themselves or others. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on April 10. To view the application, click here. Nominations that are advanced to the next round of consideration – which will happen by the end of April – will be allowed to develop a short campaign speech that will be uploaded to the ACT-IAC website. The election will take place in late May and the new Executive Council members will begin their terms on July 1.