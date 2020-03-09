HUD Wants Cloud for Legacy Management System

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is seeking out a cloud-based technical solution for its Single Family Acquired Asset Management System (SAMS), a legacy system that’s integral to managing HUD’s portfolio of homes with a total value of between $3 billion and $6 billion.

New SAMS software would streamline the agency’s processes for collecting debts and consulting services. SAMS is a legacy system written in proprietary code that tracks and reports on all HUD homes for sale, and processes almost all financial transactions related to those homes. It currently interfaces with 15 HUD systems and business partners to exchange data on daily, monthly, and quarterly bases.

HUD explains that it acquires new homes for its portfolio “at the rate of 50,000 to 100,000 properties per year,” and the new system must be equipped to process that volume of activity. The new system also must comply with the HUD Enterprise Architecture standards, and include the ability to: track acquired property; maintain property; dispose of property; and monitor and report status of inventory.

The agency wrote in the March 6 request for information (RFI) that moving SAMS to the cloud will provide “management information needed for program oversight and compliance with Congressional, auditor, and other requests.”

Responses to the RFI are due by March 24. HUD plans to award the contract by the end of calendar year 2020.