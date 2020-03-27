House Votes to Pass Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the $2 trillion bill to stimulate the economy and respond to the COVID-19 outbreak on a voice vote with little to no audible opposition in the House chamber.

“We’re so pleased today to have passed on the Floor – practically unanimously – this important bill: CARES and we want to demonstrate that we do care for the American people in every way,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said during a press conference.

The stimulus plan will provide aid to Federal agencies to respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, including funds for IT and telework infrastructure. The bill unanimously passed through the Senate on March 25 and now goes to President Trump’s desk for signature.

“The American people are depending on the government to provide every resource necessary for a strong Federal, state, and local response to the coronavirus pandemic,” House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., said.

“To the American public: we hear you and we’re working for you,” Minority Leader Kevin McCarty, R-Calif., said. “To those who are on the frontline in the medical community: we cannot thank you enough.”