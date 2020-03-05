House Passes COVID-19 Response Bill Worth $8.3 Billion

The House voted late on March 4 to approve the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act (HR 6074) that would make $8.3 billion of new funding available for a “robust response” to the COVID-19 coronavirus, including vaccine and treatment development, support for state and local health agencies, and loans for small businesses impacted by the virus. The bill was approved on a 415-2 vote. “This legislation is a critical first step to enable a strategic, coordinated, and whole-of-government response to the coronavirus and to keep Americans safe. The Senate should pass it quickly,” commented Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee. Funding streams under the bill include $2.2 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and $836 million for the National Institutes of Health.