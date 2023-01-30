The newly named House Oversight and Accountability Committee – formerly known as the House Oversight and Reform Committee – has officially split its Government Operations Subcommittee into two new subcommittees with focuses on tech issues and Federal government workforce.

The Government Operations Subcommittee – one of the most active in Congress on the Federal IT front – has perhaps been best known for its work in creating the semiannual FITARA Scorecard that ranks Federal agencies on their IT progress.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who now heads the Oversight and Accountability Committee, announced that the new subcommittees will be named the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation; and the Subcommittee on Government Operations and the Federal Workforce.

The committee’s other three subcommittees will include the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs; the Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services; and the Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs.

The makeup and missions of the new subcommittees should become more clear this week.

Chairman Comer announced the committee will hold its organizational meeting on Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. to consider the proposed committee rules – including the new subcommittees – for the 118th Congress, and resolutions appointing majority and minority members to the subcommittees.

“The House Oversight and Accountability Committee’s rules provide the framework for us to hold the Biden administration accountable and root out waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in the Federal government,” Rep. Comer said in a statement.

“The committee’s rules also realign the Oversight Committee’s subcommittees to meet our mission more effectively,” he said.