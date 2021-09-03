Federal IT modernization may see a significant increase in funding, $3.35 billion to be exact, if an amendment from Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., is successful.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform announced that it has adopted an amendment offered by Connolly, who chairs the Government Operations Subcommittee. The amendment was included in the Committee markup of the reconciliation package being drafted in the House of Representatives.

“This week, Congress continues our important work in rebuilding from this pandemic, and building a 21st century economy that is more equitable, visionary, and sustainable. But the policy prescriptions we adopt will only be successful if our IT can deliver on those promises,” Connolly said. “The fate of the world’s largest economy rises and falls with the ability of government IT systems to deliver in an emergency and as we recover into the future. And that should galvanize us all. Without smart IT investments, our mission to help the American people, will not succeed. We have to get this right, right now.”

In a press release, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform said the amendment would provide: