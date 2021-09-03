Federal IT modernization may see a significant increase in funding, $3.35 billion to be exact, if an amendment from Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., is successful.
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform announced that it has adopted an amendment offered by Connolly, who chairs the Government Operations Subcommittee. The amendment was included in the Committee markup of the reconciliation package being drafted in the House of Representatives.
“This week, Congress continues our important work in rebuilding from this pandemic, and building a 21st century economy that is more equitable, visionary, and sustainable. But the policy prescriptions we adopt will only be successful if our IT can deliver on those promises,” Connolly said. “The fate of the world’s largest economy rises and falls with the ability of government IT systems to deliver in an emergency and as we recover into the future. And that should galvanize us all. Without smart IT investments, our mission to help the American people, will not succeed. We have to get this right, right now.”
In a press release, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform said the amendment would provide:
- $1 billion in TMF funding that would remain available until Sept. 30, 2031.
- $2 billion to the General Services Administration’s (GSA’s) Federal Citizen Services Fund to help agencies employ innovative strategies to improve how the public engages government. As with the TMF funding, this funding would remain available until Sept. 30, 2031. The committee explains that the Federal Citizen Services Fund makes government services digitally accessible to the public and improves their quality. The Fund also supports cybersecurity and cloud-based technology initiatives, like FedRAMP. “This funding will revolutionize how government uses data and analytics to help agencies make evidence-driven policy decisions. It will enable greater promotion of open data and transparency helping to restore trust in government,” the committee said in a statement.
- $350 million to the Information Technology Oversight and Reform (ITOR) account within the Office of Management and Budget to evolve the Federal IT Dashboard to help track government IT spending. The ITOR account helps fund staffing for the U.S. Digital Service, the Federal government’s tactical squad to help agencies fix their toughest tech problems.