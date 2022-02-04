The House Oversight and Reform Committee voted on Feb. 2 to approve the Supply Chain Security Training Act. The committee’s approval of the bill sends it to the full House of Representatives for consideration.

The legislation would require the General Services Administration (GSA) to create a training program “to better identify and mitigate supply chain security risks in the products and services the Federal government acquires,” the committee said.

The full Senate last month approved companion legislation sponsored by Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

The House bill was introduced in November 2021 by Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo. The congressman called the bill “common sense” legislation that would create a standardized training program for Federal employees who are buying equipment and programs to help them recognize products that could undermine the Federal government’s information security.

The bill also would direct the Office of Management and Budget to develop guidance for other Federal agencies on how to adapt the training program for their own needs.