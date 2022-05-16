The House Committee on Oversight and Reform on May 11 voted to approve a bevy of bills that aim to help advance IT modernization and address government Federal workforce needs.

Among the bills passed by the committee and sent to the full House for consideration are: the Artificial Intelligence Training for Acquisition Personnel Act (H.R. 7683); the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act (H.R. 7535); and the Building the Next Generation of Federal Employees Act (H.R. 6104).

H.R. 7683, introduced by House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., is a bipartisan, bicameral bill that direct the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to establish an AI training program aimed at better informing Federal acquisition personnel and AI capabilities and risks.

H.R. 7535, sponsored by Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., Gerry Connolly, D-Va., Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md., would require OMB to create and implement a strategy to protect Federal IT from quantum computing risks, and to “facilitate the risk-based migration of Federal IT to post-quantum cryptographic standards once such standards are published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.”

Lastly, H.R. 6104, the Building the Next Generation of Federal Employees Act, would establish a Federal Internship and fellowship center in the Office of Personnel Management that would improve the processes of hiring individuals who complete internships in Federal agencies. The bill was introduced by Rep. Connolly.