The Office of the Chief Administrator in the House of Representatives is launching a House Digital Service team comprised of technology experts that will help improve members’ access to innovative technology tools, according to Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor.

In a statement for the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, Szpindor said the new House Digital Service team is a result of several recommendations from the Select Committee related to improving technology use for lawmakers.

“The CAO is building an innovative House Digital Service team of technology experts skilled in customer relations and business analysis, design, and implementation,” Szpindor said. “Our intention is to leverage fellows from other agencies and the private sector – as appropriate – and expand the House Digital Service team over time.”

The House Digital Service team will be in charge of identifying and delivering innovative solutions to lawmakers, bringing in ideas and methodologies from the private sector, and rapidly prototyping and building production-grade software for the House.

Szpindor also said her office is undertaking a procurement process for a cloud-based Constituent Relationship Management platform, which will provide lawmakers with innovative tools to manage constituent engagement. Once awarded, Szpindor said the House Digital Service team “will assume a major role in the implementation and development” of the platform.